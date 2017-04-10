Liberty Trustees okay fire department consolidation study

A controversial plan to explore a merger between the Liberty Township and Girard fire departments has taken another step forward.

Township trustees on Monday voted to go ahead with a feasibility study on having one fire department for both communities, instead of the current two departments.

Trustees previously tabled a measure for the study after hearing a barrage of opposition to the idea.

As in the previous trustees meeting, those opposed expressed concerns over firefighters losing jobs and reduced response times if there is one, centralized fire station.

Currently, Girard has one fire station and Liberty has two.

Trustee Jodi Stoyak tells 21 News it would not be responsible if trustees didn't investigate ways to save taxpayer dollars.

It's now up to Girard city council to decide if they also want the study conducted.

If both communities agree to move forward with the study, they would ask for a grant from the state of Ohio's Innovation Fund to cover the $50,000 cost.

Girard Mayor Jim Melfi told 21 News he supports the idea of the study if that funding can be secured, but would not be willing to spend local money on it.