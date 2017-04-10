Superintendent: Suspended language teacher may never teach again

A Poland Seminary High School teacher who was placed on leave pending an investigation into alleged misconduct with a student will likely never teach again, according to School Superintendent Richard Janofa.

The superintendent tells 21 News that school officials placed Cassie Kibler on administrative leave on Friday after hearing that she was allegedly engaged in improper conduct with a student.

Monday night, the Poland Board of Education voted unanimously to place Kibler on unpaid leave.

Kibler, 29, is an Italian language teacher according to the system's website.

Janofa said the school's internal investigation is still ongoing, but that Kibler will never be reinstated in Poland and that she will likely be terminated if she does not resign first.

"Very unfortunate situation, very sad to see, but we also understand that swift action needed to take place and our focus is certainly with the child and the children of Poland Schools," said Janofa.

Janofa said he first became aware of the allegation when a concerned parent informed school officials that her daughter and another Poland Seminary High School student had been discussing an inappropriate relationship between the teacher and a 17-year-old male student.

School officials contacted the alleged victim's parents and Janofa said they met with the student.

Police have taken over the investigation, according to Janofa.

A criminal investigation is ongoing, but so far, no police report has been filed by the alleged victim,



According to the state department of education, there is no record of disciplinary action against Kibler who was first licensed to teach in 2009.