Trumbull Commissioners answer call to push for state of emergency in drug epidemic

In a call to step up awareness and potential resources to fight the drug epidemic, the editorial board of our print partner, The Vindicator, is calling on local politicians to push government leaders at the top to declare a state of emergency for Trumbull County's opioid crisis.

In their opinion, they say county commissioners, or other Valley leaders, should make a request to President Trump, the U.S. Secretary of Health and Ohio Governor John Kasich.

21 News took that request to Trumbull County Commissioners on Monday, who in turn have decided they're going to draft a formal request.

"We need help from the administration down," said Dan Polivka, Trumbull County Commissioner.

Polivka believes Kasich and the President need to not only declare a state of emergency but find more ways to funnel funding into fighting the problem.

"From Trump, he won this area and got a lot of people to vote for him, so we need to have him put his money where his mouth is," Polivka said.

The governor's office said such a move won't be the answer. His press secretary said there is "no specific authority under Ohio law to declare a public health emergency".

Even if the governor took such action, the governor's press secretary, Emmalee Kalmbach, said the funding stream would not start automatically flowing.

In 2016, the state spent $1 billion to fight the opiate epidemic.

More than three months into 2017, Trumbull County is seeing the overdose rate hit record numbers. In March alone the county reported 189 drug overdoses, 26 of which were fatal.

The Trumbull County coroner tells 21 News this past weekend was busier than the last; a trend that's been steady since the beginning of March.

The Ohio Department of Health's chief of staff says the governor's office is working at all levels to partner state resources with county agencies.

The last time the governor declared a state of emergency was back in 2014, during the H1N1 outbreak. The move allowed additional ages to access a recommended vaccine.

She said declaring an emergency in this situation won't provide additional help. "That's just simply not the case," said Juile Walburn, chief of staff for the Ohio Department of Health.

Walburn says the governor's office is already treating the epidemic as if it were a state of emergency.

While governors in other states, including Maryland, have done it. She reminds Ohioans that the governor took executive action more than a year ago to allow pharmacies to distribute naloxone without a prescription; a resource she says other states needed a declaration in place in order to obtain.

When asked about possibly dipping into the rainy day fund to use some of that money to put toward fighting the epidemic, Kalmbach says Kasich has no plans to do that.

In his state of the state address last week, Kasich did say he wants to spend $20 million to develop new scientific breakthroughs that can fight addiction.