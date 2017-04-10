Regulators find lots of 'fake news' aimed at stock investors

A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges

The United States' top diplomat has sealed a deal to intensify Qatar's counterterrorism efforts, tackling a central issue in the spat pitting the besieged Gulf nation against four other American allies lined up against it

Newly released emails show Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary Clinton

Emails: Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin

Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government

Emails show Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin

Breaking with the president, the lawyer Donald Trump picked to lead the FBI declared Wednesday that he does not believe a special counsel investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign is a "witch hunt."

Moon dust collected by Neil Armstrong during the first lunar landing is being sold at a New York auction.

Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.

President Donald Trump has intervened to allow a group of Afghan girls into the country to participate in a robotics competition.

Afghan girls will be allowed into US for robotics contest

A federal judge who oversees the troubled Oakland Police Department has ordered city officials to produce a detailed report that explains what they are doing to get the department back on track after a sexual misconduct scandal involving a teenager.

President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues.

By MARCY GORDON

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - "Fake news" is not limited to presidential politics and conspiracy theories. Investors also have to be on the alert for stock promotions masquerading as unbiased reports online.

Federal regulators have brought civil fraud charges against 27 businesses and individuals for deceiving investors into believing what they were reading on websites were independent, impartial analyses of stocks.

The writers were secretly paid for writing the bullish articles, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday.

More than 250 articles had false statements attesting that the writers hadn't been compensated by the companies they were writing about, the agency said in a series of orders and lawsuits.

One writer was said to have used at least nine pseudonyms as well as his own name. One of the phony identities was "an analyst and fund manager with almost 20 years of investment experience."

By law, a company paying someone to publish or publicize articles about its stock must publicly disclose the payments.

"Our markets cannot operate fairly when there are deliberate efforts to reach prospective investors with positive articles about a stock, while hiding that the companies paid for those articles," Melissa Hodgman, associate director of the SEC's enforcement division, said in a statement.

The SEC also issued an investor alert warning that articles on an investing website that appear to be an impartial source of information or that provide commentary on several stocks may be part of a paid stock promotion that hasn't been disclosed. People should never make an investment based only on information published on an investment research website.

Of the 27 businesses and individuals charged, 17 agreed to settlements calling for penalties and restitution ranging from $2,200 to about $3 million, the SEC said. Cases are pending against the other 10. The 10 companies, stock promotion or communications firms are Lidingo Holdings, CSIR Group, DreamTeam Group, Mission Investor Relations, QualityStocks, Dunedin, Galena Biopharma, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Lion Biotechnologies and Lavos.

