Conservative group's health care ads target GOP moderates

Breaking with the president, the lawyer Donald Trump picked to lead the FBI declared Wednesday that he does not believe a special counsel investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign is a "witch hunt."More >>
Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian governmentMore >>
Newly released emails show Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary ClintonMore >>
The United States' top diplomat has sealed a deal to intensify Qatar's counterterrorism efforts, tackling a central issue in the spat pitting the besieged Gulf nation against four other American allies lined up against itMore >>
A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism chargesMore >>
First Amendment advocates are suing President Donald Trump, saying some of his critics have been unconstitutionally blocked from following him on Twitter.More >>
Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned.More >>
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.More >>
Recreational marijuana retailers in Nevada are optimistic that an emergency regulation state tax officials are expected to approve will help keep them from running out of pot supplies.More >>
There will be no getting around President Donald Trump for the USGA and the world's top women's golfers at the U.S. Women's Open this week.More >>
Federal safety officials are investigating why an Air Canada jet nearly landed on a taxiway holding four other planes instead of a runway at San Francisco International Airport.More >>