21st Century Fox investigating O'Reilly harassment claims

A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges

The United States' top diplomat has sealed a deal to intensify Qatar's counterterrorism efforts, tackling a central issue in the spat pitting the besieged Gulf nation against four other American allies lined up against it

Newly released emails show Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary Clinton

Emails: Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin

Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government

Emails show Trump Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin

Breaking with the president, the lawyer Donald Trump picked to lead the FBI declared Wednesday that he does not believe a special counsel investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign is a "witch hunt."

A federal judge says he is not likely to lift his order blocking President Donald Trump's executive order to cut funding from cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.

President Donald Trump has intervened to allow a group of Afghan girls into the country to participate in a robotics competition.

Afghan girls will be allowed into US for robotics contest

A federal judge who oversees the troubled Oakland Police Department has ordered city officials to produce a detailed report that explains what they are doing to get the department back on track after a sexual misconduct scandal involving a teenager.

The man accused of intentionally mowing down pedestrians on a Times Square sidewalk is due in court.

Trump administration plans to require all U.S. citizens flying abroad to submit to face scans worries privacy advocates; No guarantee that the data won't eventually be retained in databases searchable by law enforcement, intelligence agencies.

By FRAZIER MOORE

AP Television Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - As advertisers flee Bill O'Reilly's nightly talk show amid mounting allegations of sexual harassment, Fox News parent 21st Century Fox is investigating one of those claims against its popular TV host.

The investigation is in response to a complaint lodged last week by Wendy Walsh, formerly a regular guest on Fox News' "The O'Reilly Factor" show.

"21st Century Fox investigates all complaints and we have asked the law firm Paul, Weiss to continue assisting the company in these serious matters," the company said in a statement.

As part of the probe, Walsh and her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, had a two-hour phone interview with four Fox News lawyers Monday afternoon, Bloom said.

At a news conference last week, Bloom had detailed allegations against O'Reilly by Walsh, a psychologist and radio host.

Bloom said O'Reilly had told Walsh he would recommend her for a paid contributor role on the network. Walsh and O'Reilly had dinner in Los Angeles in 2013, but when Walsh refused his invitation to go back to his hotel room, his attitude changed and she was soon dropped from the show, according to Walsh.

Bloom's pronouncements came on the heels of a report by The New York Times that five women had been paid $13 million to settle allegations of sexual harassment or other inappropriate conduct by the top-rated host.

O'Reilly has denied all the allegations, saying that, as a prominent public figure, he is vulnerable to lawsuits from people who threaten to cause him bad publicity unless they get paid.

Walsh said she came forward because she was told by a Times reporter that many of the women who have accused O'Reilly of harassment are bound by gag orders. She said she is not bound by any such agreement, and the statute of limitations for suing has run out.

"Nobody can silence me, because my voice is not for sale," she said.

Long Fox News' top-rated star, O'Reilly has seen his ratings rise even higher during the past year with the public's heightened interest in politics. Independent studies show he generates more than $100 million in advertising revenue per year for TV's top-rated cable news network.

But in the past week, dozens of brands have said they're pulling ads from "The O'Reilly Factor" because of the allegations.

The O'Reilly uproar has reignited a problem Fox had hoped to contain after forcing out Fox News' founding boss Roger Ailes last summer in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Even so, The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Fox renewed O'Reilly's contract, which was due to expire at the end of the year, while fully aware of the accusations, which stretch back more than a decade.

