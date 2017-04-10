Austintown Township trustees ban medical marijuana businesses

The Youngstown Police department is working on keeping prostitution at a minimum. Police made two arrests on Wednesday and are looking to increase that total by the end of their sting.More >>
The Youngstown Police Department is working on keeping prostitution at a minimum after receiving complaints from people living on the city's south side. YPD's Vice Unit launched a sting operation Wednesday morning in hopes of eradicating the problem. As of Wednesday evening, six known arrests have been made, and Lieutenant Brian Butler said there could be more to come. Butler said even though prostitution is perceived to be a nighttime occurrence, it actually...More >>
She is a civic leader and a philanthropist whose family helped build the Mahoning Valley. Jeanne Tyler has made a lasting impression on Youngstown with a museum named in her honor. At 92, she continues to keep the stories of the valley's history alive.More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
First Amendment advocates are suing President Donald Trump, saying some of his critics have been unconstitutionally blocked from following him on Twitter.More >>
Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned.More >>
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.More >>
Recreational marijuana retailers in Nevada are optimistic that an emergency regulation state tax officials are expected to approve will help keep them from running out of pot supplies.More >>
There will be no getting around President Donald Trump for the USGA and the world's top women's golfers at the U.S. Women's Open this week.More >>
Federal safety officials are investigating why an Air Canada jet nearly landed on a taxiway holding four other planes instead of a runway at San Francisco International Airport.More >>
