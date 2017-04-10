H.S. tennis results - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. tennis results

H.S. Tennis | Boys

Canfield 5 Jackson 0

Fitch 3 Jefferson 2

Warren JFK 4 Hickory 1

