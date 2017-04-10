H.S. baseball and softball scores - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores

H.S. Baseball

Champion 19 Campbell 0

Forest Park, VA 7 Fitch 1

Ursuline 17 Struthers 4

Liberty 2 Newton Falls 8

Leetonia 0 Lisbon 18 | Lisbon: Marcus Neichka and Noah Barnes combine on a no-hitter

Western Reserve 11 Mineral Ridge 0

McDonald 1 Jackson-Milton 4

LaBrae 24 East 0

Crestview 11 East Palestine 4

Springfield 6 United 0

Howland 0 Poland 1

Hubbard 4 Jefferson 1

Girard 1 Brookfield 3

Harding 2 Canfield 9

Niles 8 Lakeside 1

Cleveland VASJ 1 Warren JFK 4 | Warren JFK's Drew Mendik 16 strikeouts, one-hitter

H.S. Softball

Liberty 0 Newton Falls 16

Girard 6 Brookfield 9

Edgewood 4 Lakeview 9

Niles 1 Lakeside 13

Howland 6 Poland 16

LaBrae 21 East 0

Fitch 7 Berea South Carolina 3

Leetonia 4 Lisbon 15

Akron SVSM 2 Ursuline 1

Springfield 0 United 2

Southern Local 5 Salem 9

Champion 16 Campbell 0

Harding 1 Canfield 12

Western Reserve 22 Mineral Ridge 2

