Campbell woman reports attempted abduction on city sidewalk

Campbell police are looking for witnesses to come forward after a 21-year-old woman reported being the victim of an assault and attempted abduction in their city.

The Campbell woman tells investigators that she was walking on the sidewalk in the area of 155 Gladstone Street just before 11:00 p.m. Sunday when a man jumped out of a car and tried to pull her inside.

She reported that there were two other men in the car.

The man who grabbed her said, “You need to get into the car,” according to the woman.

The woman tells officers another car drove by as the men were trying to pull her off the ground. That's when she says the suspects got back into their car and she was able to break free.

She says she ran to 13th Street where she called the police.

According to police, the woman said she was not hit during the encounter but later reported being struck in the face and told officers she was going to the hospital for treatment. Police say the woman declined to have any photos taken of her injury.

The woman said the car containing the three men had four doors, two round headlights and was dark blue or dark green.

She describes the suspects as three black males, one with dreadlocks and wearing a black jacket, one with short hair and a beanie cap, and the third with short hair and a blue shirt.

Campbell Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has other information to contact them at (330) 755-1411.