YSU offers public sale of used computers and accessories

The sale will be held on Wednesday

Youngstown State University is inviting the public to a sale of their surplus electronics.

YSU Manager of Building Services, Martyn Moss, announced that the items being sold on Wednesday include about 250 desktop computers, 50 monitors of various sizes, 250 keyboards, 250 mice, laser printers and computer cables.

Prices range from 75 cents to $45, according to a news release from the university.

Dell 780 and T3400 desktops are being sold for $25 each. A T3500 desktop will be offered for $35. None of the three computers have operating systems installed.

All sales are final and the items bought need to be taken that day.

Cash and charge will be accepted as forms of payment.

The one-day sale will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2017, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Cushwa Hall room B232 which is located in the basement

Parking will be available in the Fifth Ave deck.