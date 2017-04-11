Warren business owner subdues theft suspect - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren business owner subdues theft suspect

WARREN, Ohio -

The operator of a Warren convenience store says he had to rescue his wife from a would-be thief.

Lucas Timko, 30, of Warren was arrested by a city police officer Sunday evening at the Market Food Mart on East Market Street NE.

The officer says when he walked into the store, Timko was being pinned against an upright cooler by the store's owner.

The owner's wife tells police she was working behind the counter when Timko asked for five packs of Newport cigarettes.

She says she was ringing up the purchase on the register when Timko reached over the counter and grabbed her hand holding the cigarettes, nearly pulling her through the counter window.

The woman's husband came from around a corner and grabbed  Timko, pinning him against the cooler until police could arrive.

The woman told police she did not require medical attention.

Timko was booked into the Trumbull County Jail and pleaded not guilty to a robbery charge on Monday.

He is remains jailed without bond until another court hearing next week.

