OSHA investigating death at Wellsville cargo facility

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has joined Wellsville police and the Columbiana County Coroner, as they investigate the death of a man who was the victim of an apparent industrial accident.

Police Chief Ed Wilson tells 21 News that a worker died at Pier 48, a facility that loads cargo along the Ohio River.

The victim was found pinned between two rows of blocks at around 8:30 p.m. Monday, according to Wilson. The name of the victim has not been released.

According to OSHA, a truck driver who worked for Heritage Transport was found in the receiving/loading area of Pier 48.

OSHA has safety and health compliance officers were at the scene on Tuesday to interview the employer and any potential witnesses to try and determine what might have caused this fatality and to also see if the employer was following all safety and health regulations, according to Scott Allen of the Department of Labor.

OSHA has up to six-months to complete the inspection, If and violations of safety and/or health regulations are found to have contributed to the fatality, they can issue citations and propose penalties to the company.