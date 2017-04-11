Audit: Mahoning Valley Council of Governments failed to submit t - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Audit: Mahoning Valley Council of Governments failed to submit taxes

Posted: Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ohio -

The Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments was charged $15,907 in late fees, penalties, and interest for failing to pay withheld income taxes and pension contributions during 2014 and 2015, according to State Auditor David Yost.

The audit released Tuesday determined that Treasurer Blaise Karlovic withheld required employee contributions but did not submit the funds to the state, federal government and the State Teachers Retirement System.

As a result, the council of government was charged and paid late fees, penalties and interest in the amount of $13,565 to the federal government, $325 to the state of Ohio, and $2,018 to the State Teachers Retirement System.

Auditors issued a $15,907 finding for recovery against Karlovic.

The full amount of the finding was repaid on March 22.

“Taxpayers should never have to pay a cent for a government’s late fees or penalties,” Auditor Yost said. “The payments for these easily-avoidable charges provided zero return on investment for taxpayers.”

According to its website, the Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Government was created in 2013 to provide personnel and services to its members, which includes several school districts, the United Way of Mahoning Valley, the Mahoning County Sheriff's Department and Windham Exempted Village.

A full copy of this report is available here.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Human remains found in search for 4 missing men

    The Latest: Human remains found in search for 4 missing men

    Thursday, July 13 2017 2:08 PM EDT2017-07-13 18:08:11 GMT
    A Pennsylvania prosecutor plans to announce at midnight Wednesday a major development in the investigation of four missing men.More >>
    A Pennsylvania prosecutor plans to announce at midnight Wednesday a major development in the investigation of four missing men.More >>

  • Report: Warren store owner run over trying to stop hair extension shoplifters

    Report: Warren store owner run over trying to stop hair extension shoplifters

    Thursday, July 13 2017 2:06 PM EDT2017-07-13 18:06:19 GMT
    Chang Hall is recovering from injuries received while trying to stop shopliftersChang Hall is recovering from injuries received while trying to stop shoplifters
    Warren police are investigating a report from a woman who says she was run over by two people who shoplifted hair extensions from a beauty shop at 233 SW Main Ave in Warren. The call came in as a pedestrian accident, but when officers arrived shortly before 5 pm Wednesday they discovered the Dub City Beauty store had been robbed. Store owner Arnold Hall told police the two women were in the store for about 10 to 15 minutes before he noticed one woman was hiding hair extensions. Hal...More >>
    Warren police are investigating a report from a woman who says she was run over by two people who shoplifted hair extensions from a beauty shop at 233 SW Main Ave in Warren. The call came in as a pedestrian accident, but when officers arrived shortly before 5 pm Wednesday they discovered the Dub City Beauty store had been robbed. Store owner Arnold Hall told police the two women were in the store for about 10 to 15 minutes before he noticed one woman was hiding hair extensions. Hal...More >>

  • Boardman IHOP opening again after Sunday fire

    Boardman IHOP opening again after Sunday fire

    Thursday, July 13 2017 1:46 PM EDT2017-07-13 17:46:45 GMT

    People will once again be able to chow down on pancakes, waffles, and sausages once again Friday morning as Boardman's IHOP is set to open again at 6 am, now that fire damage has been repaired at the restaurant. General Manager McKenzie Cataldo tells 21 News that restoration work should be complete on the IHOP, which has been closed since Sunday night when a mulch fire spread to the outside wall and attic of the building on Boardman-Poland Road. Investigators believe the fire starte...

    More >>

    People will once again be able to chow down on pancakes, waffles, and sausages once again Friday morning as Boardman's IHOP is set to open again at 6 am, now that fire damage has been repaired at the restaurant. General Manager McKenzie Cataldo tells 21 News that restoration work should be complete on the IHOP, which has been closed since Sunday night when a mulch fire spread to the outside wall and attic of the building on Boardman-Poland Road. Investigators believe the fire starte...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms