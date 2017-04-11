Audit: Mahoning Valley Council of Governments failed to submit taxes

The Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments was charged $15,907 in late fees, penalties, and interest for failing to pay withheld income taxes and pension contributions during 2014 and 2015, according to State Auditor David Yost.

The audit released Tuesday determined that Treasurer Blaise Karlovic withheld required employee contributions but did not submit the funds to the state, federal government and the State Teachers Retirement System.

As a result, the council of government was charged and paid late fees, penalties and interest in the amount of $13,565 to the federal government, $325 to the state of Ohio, and $2,018 to the State Teachers Retirement System.

Auditors issued a $15,907 finding for recovery against Karlovic.

The full amount of the finding was repaid on March 22.

“Taxpayers should never have to pay a cent for a government’s late fees or penalties,” Auditor Yost said. “The payments for these easily-avoidable charges provided zero return on investment for taxpayers.”

According to its website, the Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Government was created in 2013 to provide personnel and services to its members, which includes several school districts, the United Way of Mahoning Valley, the Mahoning County Sheriff's Department and Windham Exempted Village.

