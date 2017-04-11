Prosecutor: Seman's DNA found on gloves at triple murder scene

Mahoning County prosecutors say they had more than enough evidence to convict Robert Seman in the deaths of 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt.

In a news conference Tuesday morning, prosecutors presented the evidence they had planned to present at Seman's trial, which was scheduled to begin next week until Seman jumped to his death Monday from the fourth floor of the Mahoning County courthouse.

That evidence includes DNA found on a glove that was stuffed in a gas can at the scene of the Powers Way home where the three died in an arson fire believed to have been set by Seman on March 30, 2015.

Dawn Cantalamessa is an Assistant Prosecutor for Mahoning County, "We searched for fingerprints on the gas cans and we can't find them but we know there are gloves. We then searched for DNA in the gloves and the bag and we find Seman's DNA in the glove on the inside portion of a vinyl glove -- stuffed inside of a black work glove with a green stripe."

Seman was considered a suspect on the day of the fire, the same day he was supposed to go on trial accused of raping Corinne Gump.

Authorities say when Seman was booked into the Mahoning County Jail immediately after the fire on Powers Way, he was found to be in possession of make-up that he was also wearing at the time.

Two days later after Seman's makeup had worn off, the Mahoning County Jail doctor said that it appeared that Seman had suffered flash burns on his skin, according to Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa.

"What you would get if you were to pour an amount of gasoline and the fumes were to build and you were to go and light it. It would just blow up in your face. You would get this flash burn," Prosecutor Cantalamessa said.

Investigators say they traced the makeup back to a Walgreen's, where Seman was recorded on video surveillance as he made the purchase following the fire.

Seman was also wearing an ankle bracelet by court order at the time of the fire and it continued to ping from Seman's Calla Road home at the time of the fire. Prosecutors say somehow they believe he removed it, and later found lubricants in his car that may have helped loosen the device around his ankle.

Prosecutor Cantalamessa also says that Seman had the electronic ankle bracelet tightened after the fire, complaining that it was too loose.

No faulty appliances or other devices were found in the home that may have accidentally caused the fire, according to prosecutors.

Fire investigators found evidence that gasoline had been splashed in the home's basement, where the fire started.

Asked about evidence in the original rape case against Seman, Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin said she believed that Corinne Gump's testimony would have been very compelling to a jury.

“It was an ongoing pattern of abuse involving different sex acts,” said McLaughlin. "Robert Seman repeatedly molested her from the time she was five, up until the time she was nine when she actually disclosed (what happened) and was taken out of the home."

"She described things that a nine-year-old would not know," said McLaughliln. "Sex acts that a child of that age wouldn't know, and details about those acts that are simply beyond her age."

When prosecutors asked why they decided to make the evidence against Seman public now, one day after he committed suicide Prosecutor Cantalamessa said, "We wanted to make sure everyone out there knew that this was the type of evidence we had. And when I said the other day that him jumping was telling of his guilt, I wanted you to know that this is the same stuff that he would have saw. So I wanted everybody out there to be sure that we weren't just picking on him. We had actual evidence that put him at the scene and we were seeking justice for these three people."

Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin tells 21 News, "These were truly innocent victims. By all descriptions these were truly wonderful people to the deaf community that were valued, to Corinne Gump who was just a little girl And these were some of the most innocent victims that you could imagine on a case like this."

21 News did reach out to defense Attorney Lynn Maro, one of the lawyers who represented Seman, but did not receive a comment back. However, Maro did question the presence of a gun that was found in the driveway of the fatal fire scene.

Prosecutors say they believe that weapon was in the fire and came from the house because it was partially burned. They believe it was in a dresser owned by victim Bill Schmidt.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Yacovone says, "Bill Schmidt had expressed concerns to his friends, one of them Mr. Tipton in that he was concerned about his safety, and Corinne's safety and his wife's safety. It's not out of the question for Bill Schmidt to have had this gun at all."

"The gun was a red herring for the defense that I'm sure they were going to bring up it still doesn't erase the fact that his DNA was at the scene, gasoline was on his clothing at his house, and he was all burned," Prosecutor Cantalamessa said.