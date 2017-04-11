Ohio police officer talks about shooting with suspects still at large

Two suspects in the shooting of a Newcomerstown police officer Tuesday morning are still at large. Authorities said a man taken into custody earlier in the day was released and cleared.

Law enforcement officials earlier identified the man as a suspect in Tuesday's shooting of the officer in Newcomerstown, about 100 miles south of Cleveland.

The officer, Bryan Eubanks, who was shot in the arm, was treated and released from the hospital. Eubanks, a 14 year veteran cop, spoke with reporters about what happened.

"I conducted a traffic stop on a black Geo Metro that had no license plates front or rear, had a blacked out window in the back. When I approached the drivers side of the vehicle I was shot once, although they did fire two shots from the passenger in that vehicle," said Eubanks.

He's thankful it wasn't worse.

"I've been in way more dangerous situations than this, this was just a common traffic stop," said Eubanks.

Eubanks said he never even got a chance to exhange words.

"No exchange whatsoever, as soon as I got to the window they shot. I didn't get to speak with any of them, the driver was actually sitting there with both hands on the wheel looking forward," he said.

A statewide alert was issued for the suspects believed to be operating a mobile meth lab.

"I believe they were driving around cooking meth. The labs were active," said Eubanks.

Eubanks described the suspects as two white males. The passenger who fired the gun had tattoo's up his neck and had a bald head. He was also wearing a tactical vest. Eubanks says it's critical the suspects are apprehended.

"It's not good because I don't think it mattered if it was me or anyone else, their out there for blood, they don't care. I'm concerned for the citizens and for the rest of my officers," said Eubanks.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call police.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.