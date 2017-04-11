300 Sisters in Red health fair aims to educate women about heart disease

Heart disease is the number one killer of women. It's responsible for killing approximately one woman every minute.

"That's not something we should take lightly. So, we want women to be aware of signs and symptoms, lifestyle changes," said Dr. Ruth Quarles.

Educating women, particularly African American women, is why a number of area sponsors continue to host 300 Sisters in Red.

For the 12th year, women are invited to Youngstown State University to learn more about heart wellness. The goal is to arm as may women as possible with information that could change their lives.

"The south side of Youngstown is one of the least densely populated areas with physicians. So, there is a desert as far as health care being available to people in that area. Because of that, we are seeking avenues to get that information out," said Dr. Quarles.

The theme of this year's event is stress and its impact on heart disease. In addition to vendors, medical professionals will be on hand to perform a number of health screenings. The keynote speaker will address the crowd during a heart healthy lunch.

"We are focusing on a younger demographic. We want to reach younger women so that we can encourage lifestyle changes earlier in life," said Dr. Quarles.

The 300 Sisters in Red is scheduled for Saturday, April 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Kilkawley Center at Youngstown State University. Deadline to register for health screenings this Friday. To obtain a registration sheet or to find out more about the event, contact 330-480-3070.