Trial date set for man charged with Southern Park Mall fatality

A June 19th trial date has been set for a Florida man facing charges filed in connection with a crash outside the Southern Park Mall last November that killed a Berlin Center woman.

Matthew Wilson, 23, appeared in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday were he was arraigned on a charge of vehicular homicide.

Investigators say Wilson had a seizure while driving a pickup truck, causing him to strike Judy Dailey, 65, as she was walking to her car parked outside the JCPenney store at the Southern Park Mall on November 29.

Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Michael Yacavone told 21 News that Wilson was indicted because he was driving after he willingly stopped taking medication for a condition that makes him prone to seizures.

Witnesses told police the truck jumped the curb, traveled down a driveway and struck a concrete post.

Wilson was just in Portage county court last week where he pleaded guilty to an OVI charge.