Police: Teen says second personality killed dad's girlfriend

URBANA, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a 14-year-old Ohio boy told a 911 dispatcher that an alternate personality was responsible for killing his father's girlfriend.

The Springfield News-Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2p0Do6W ) the 8th-grader told a dispatcher last week after the slaying that "another person inside of me" was responsible for stabbing and shooting 40-year-old Heidi Taylor at the home she shared with the teen and his father in Mad River Township, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Columbus.

The teen has been charged with aggravated murder in Champaign County Juvenile Court. His attorney says the teen has mental health issues.

The teen described Taylor as his mother in the 911 call and said that he hates his alternate personality named "Jeff," who was going to make him die in prison.

Information from: Springfield News-Sun, http://www.springfieldnewssun.com

