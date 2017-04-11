Harrisburg street lights to collect data under pilot program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Street lights in Pennsylvania's capital city are getting smarter.

Under a pilot program, Harrisburg officials will be able to monitor everything from lighting to traffic with the help of electronic nodes mounted on top of the lights and USB ports.

City engineer Wayne Martin tells WHTM-TV (http://bit.ly/2p2pn66 ) the city can plug in some other device that collects data and transmit the data back to its control system.

Martin says the sensors could potentially monitor traffic flows, air pollution, flood levels and even public trash cans.

Information from: WHTM-TV, http://www.whtm.com

