Great Groceries: Parmesan Crusted Salmon with Broccoli - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Parmesan Crusted Salmon with Broccoli

Parmesan Crusted Salmon with Broccoli 

1 1/4 lbs. broccoli florets
4 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
3 cloves garlic, minced, divided
1/2 tsp. salt, divided
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, divided
4 (6 oz.) skinless salmon fillets
1 1/2 Tbsp. mayonnaise
1 1/2 tsp. lemon juice 
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup seasoned bread crumbs
1 Tbsp. dried parsley
1 1/2 tsp. lemon zest
1/4 tsp. dried thyme


Preheat oven to 400º. 

Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray with non-stick cooking spray. Place broccoli in center and add 2 1/2 tablespoons olive oil and 2 cloves garlic; toss evenly to coat. Spread to edges. Season bottom of salmon with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and place salmon in center of baking sheet. 

In a mixing bowl whisk together mayonnaise, lemon juice and remaining garlic. Add remaining salt and pepper. Brush 1/2 tablespoon of mixture over each fillet. 

In a mixing bowl whisk together Parmesan, bread crumbs, parsley, lemon zest and thyme. Add remaining oil to bowl and stir. Spread mixture evenly over salmon fillets. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes.

