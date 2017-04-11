Great Groceries: Loaded Mashed Potato Casserole

Loaded Mashed Potato Casserole

4 lbs. russet potatoes, peeled and cut into quarters

1/2 cup sour cream

4 Tbsp. butter

1/2 cup milk

1 tsp. chicken bouillon powder

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided

12 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled, divided

1/4 cup sliced green onions



Preheat oven to 350º.

In a large pot, boil potatoes in salted water until soft. Drain and return to pot. Mash potatoes and add sour cream, butter, milk, bouillon powder and garlic powder. Mix well. Stir in Parmesan cheese, 1 cup Cheddar cheese and half of the bacon.

Pour potatoes into a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Bake for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and top with remaining cheese and bacon. Bake an additional 5 minutes. Remove from oven, garnish with green onions.