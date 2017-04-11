Host of charges face turnpike chase suspect stopped in Braceville

Children, ages two and four were in the car

A Michigan man is in jail after allegedly leading Ohio State Troopers on a high speed chase along the Ohio Turnpike from Summit County to Braceville Township in Trumbull County.

Troopers say they pulled over a Chevy Cruze being driven by 41-year-old Edmund Mareno Jr. Tuesday afternoon for following too closely.

When Mareno couldn't answer questions about the 2 and 4 year old children in the car, the trooper called for a K-9 unit to search the car.

That's when Mareno sped away according to the patrol, leading troopers on a 35 mile pursuit along the eastbound lanes at speeds exceeding 110 miles per hour at some times.

The car veered across several lanes during the chase, even driving along the berm to avoid traffic and spiked stop strips the patrol had deployed in an attempt to flatten the car's tires.

When the suspect drove onto the exit ramp at State Route 5 in Braceville Township, he began turning around in an attempt to re-enter the turnpike.

Troopers boxed the car in and took Mareno into custody.

A search of Mareno turned up a loaded, stolen pistol in his pants pocket.

Another loaded pistol, an assault rifle with ammunition, 18 grams of suspected narcotics and 246 prescription pills were also recovered during the search.

The two children were turned over to the Trumbull County Children Services. Contact was made with a parent of the children, who told troopers that Mareno did have permission to have them.

Mareno Jr., of Oak Park, Michigan is charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, drug possession, failure to comply with the order of a law enforcement officer, carrying concealed weapons, receiving stolen property, and endangering children.