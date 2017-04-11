Host of charges face turnpike chase suspect stopped in Bracevill - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Children, ages two and four were in the car

Host of charges face turnpike chase suspect stopped in Braceville

Posted: Updated:
BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio -

A Michigan man is in jail after allegedly leading Ohio State Troopers on a high speed chase along the Ohio Turnpike from Summit County to Braceville Township in Trumbull County.

Troopers say they pulled over a Chevy Cruze being driven by 41-year-old Edmund Mareno Jr. Tuesday afternoon for following too closely.

When Mareno couldn't answer questions about the 2 and 4 year old children in the car, the trooper called for a K-9 unit to search the car.

That's when Mareno sped away according to the patrol, leading troopers on a 35 mile pursuit along the eastbound lanes at speeds exceeding 110 miles per hour at some times.

The car veered across several lanes during the chase, even driving along the berm to avoid traffic and spiked stop strips the patrol had deployed in an attempt to flatten the car's tires.

When the suspect drove onto the exit ramp at State Route 5 in Braceville Township, he began turning around in an attempt to re-enter the turnpike.

Troopers boxed the car in and took Mareno into custody.

A search of Mareno turned up a loaded, stolen pistol in his pants pocket.

Another loaded pistol, an assault rifle with ammunition, 18 grams of suspected narcotics and 246 prescription pills were also recovered during the search.

The two children were turned over to the Trumbull County Children Services. Contact was made with a parent of the children, who told troopers that Mareno did have permission to have them.

Mareno Jr., of Oak Park, Michigan is charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, drug possession, failure to comply with the order of a law enforcement officer, carrying concealed weapons, receiving stolen property, and endangering children.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Trouble for revised Senate health bill; Trump wants action

    Trouble for revised Senate health bill; Trump wants action

    Friday, July 14 2017 11:02 AM EDT2017-07-14 15:02:40 GMT
    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases new health care bill, but he's struggling for GOP votes to pass it.More >>
    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases new health care bill, but he's struggling for GOP votes to pass it.More >>

  • Victim duct-taped, bullet holes found in Liberty burglary

    Victim duct-taped, bullet holes found in Liberty burglary

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-07-14 14:59:58 GMT

    Liberty police were sent to a Euclid Boulevard home after someone called and reported a break in at 1 a.m. on Friday.  According to the Liberty dispatch call summary, the caller told police three people broke into their home dressed in all black carrying guns and flashlights. A different caller from the same home said the individuals who broke into the house claimed to be police that were serving a warrant. The summary said the subjects tied up the caller's daughter, then had ...

    More >>

    Liberty police were sent to a Euclid Boulevard home after someone called and reported a break in at 1 a.m. on Friday.  According to the Liberty dispatch call summary, the caller told police three people broke into their home dressed in all black carrying guns and flashlights. A different caller from the same home said the individuals who broke into the house claimed to be police that were serving a warrant. The summary said the subjects tied up the caller's daughter, then had ...

    More >>

  • Teen shot on Mistletoe Avenue, Youngstown police investigating

    Teen shot on Mistletoe Avenue, Youngstown police investigating

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:43 AM EDT2017-07-14 14:43:13 GMT

    Youngstown police were sent to the scene of a shooting that was called in early Friday morning at Mistletoe Avenue. A man called police at 2 a.m. and said that his brother was shot and possibly dead.  When crews from WFMJ went to the scene, they found several police cars, detectives, crime scene tape and two ambulances that left shortly after. Youngstown police said they cannot confirm the nature of the shooting yet were referred to detectives, who are still at the scene and u...

    More >>

    Youngstown police were sent to the scene of a shooting that was called in early Friday morning on Mistletoe Avenue. A man called police at 2 a.m. and said that his brother was shot and possibly dead.  When crews from 21 News went to the scene, they found several police cars, detectives, crime scene tape and two ambulances that left shortly after. A Youngstown police captain told WFMJ news that they are investigating the case, but are treating it as a homicide. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms