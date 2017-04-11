Company recalls frozen peas sold at Ohio Aldi stores

Frozen peas sold at Aldi stores in Ohio, West Virginia and five other states are being recalled due to concerns of Listeria contamination.

Lakeside Foods of Manitowoc, Wisconson is recalling 1,920 packages of 16 ounce Season’s Choice Brand Frozen Peas packed for Aldi Incorporated because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

All of the suspected packages have been removed from store shelves, according to Aldi, which says it has not received any complaints and is not aware of any illnesses associated with the product.

The recall was a result of product being tested at retail by the State of Florida which had tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The company has ceased distribution of the product.

Product was distributed to only Aldi Stores in Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Florida and is sold at retail stores in these states.

The affected product was distributed in poly bags under the following label codes:

Season’s Choice Sweet Peas, Net Weight 16 oz (1 LB) 454 g UPC code 041498164294

Code:

DC17038 PLAB6176 BEST BY 08 2018

DC27038 PLAB6176 BEST BY 08 2018

DC27038 BNAF7286 BEST BY 08 2018

DC37038 BNAF7286 BEST BY 08 2018

DC47038 PLAC6216 BEST BY 08 2018

DC57038 PLAC6216 BEST BY 08 2018

No other Lakeside Foods or Aldi products are affected by this voluntary recall.

Those who have purchased this specific lot code are being advised to discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund.

Consumer with questions may contact the company at 1-800-466-3834, Monday-Friday 8 am to 3 pm.