Penn State leader says problems could doom fraternity system

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -

Penn State's president is warning that a history of misconduct could eventually result in the end of fraternities and sororities at the university.

President Eric Barron posted an open letter to the school's Greek-letter community Monday that asked whether there's any hope of keeping the system if there's an unwillingness to recognize the adverse effects of excessive drinking, hazing and sexual assault.

His remarks come as local police are investigating the death of sophomore Timothy Piazza. The engineering student from New Jersey was fatally injured in a fall down starts in February while attending a pledge acceptance party at the Beta Theta Pi house.

Barron says there were several violations of alcohol rules during the recent parents' weekend in State College.

Information from: Philly.com, http://www.philly.com/

