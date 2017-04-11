Officials note improvements in discolored water on Youngstown's - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Officials note improvements in discolored water on Youngstown's East Side

Posted: Updated:
By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown water officials provided customers with an update on a water issue affecting some resident's on the city's East Side.

At a citizens meeting, water officials told residents that discolored water is beginning to clear and should be back to normal in the coming months.

Water officials say some residents started to experience discolored water when treatment changes were made at the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District. They say, those changes have since been adjusted.

"It was never unsafe. We test the water constantly. We never had a positive bacteria test on it but, it's unpleasing. I wouldn't have drank it when it first came out that way either. We flushed the best we could until the chemicals got in, now we're noticing the difference," said Youngstown Water Department Chief Engineer Gene Leson.

The Water Department is asking customers to notify them if problems persist. 
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • New Senate GOP health care bill teeters on the brink

    New Senate GOP health care bill teeters on the brink

    Friday, July 14 2017 3:22 AM EDT2017-07-14 07:22:35 GMT
    Senate Republican leaders are trotting out their new but reeling health care bill.More >>
    Senate Republican leaders are trotting out their new but reeling health care bill.More >>

  • 15 American flags reported stolen from Vienna display

    15 American flags reported stolen from Vienna display

    Friday, July 14 2017 12:22 AM EDT2017-07-14 04:22:36 GMT

    A display of patriotism over Route 11 in Vienna has been vandalized and organizers say it is heartbreaking.

    More >>

    A display of patriotism over Route 11 in Vienna has been vandalized and organizers say it is heartbreaking.

    More >>

  • Western Pennsylvania's annual Balloon Quest will light up the sky this weekend

    Western Pennsylvania's annual Balloon Quest will light up the sky this weekend

    Thursday, July 13 2017 11:59 PM EDT2017-07-14 03:59:55 GMT
    The annual Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest began Wednesday night and runs through the weekend.  Although the balloons are what attract the crowds, the weekend includes amusement rides, food, vendors and games. The Hot Air Balloon Glow took place on Thursday evening. Friday through Sunday the Hot Air Balloon Launch is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. DJ Tony Tunz will play each night of the festival. All of the money raised at the Ballon Quest goes to help the local Union Town...More >>
    The annual Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest began Wednesday night and runs through the weekend.  Although the balloons are what attract the crowds, the weekend includes amusement rides, food, vendors and games. The Hot Air Balloon Glow took place on Thursday evening. Friday through Sunday the Hot Air Balloon Launch is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. DJ Tony Tunz will play each night of the festival. All of the money raised at the Ballon Quest goes to help the local Union Town...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms