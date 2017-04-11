Officials note improvements in discolored water on Youngstown's East Side

Youngstown water officials provided customers with an update on a water issue affecting some resident's on the city's East Side.

At a citizens meeting, water officials told residents that discolored water is beginning to clear and should be back to normal in the coming months.

Water officials say some residents started to experience discolored water when treatment changes were made at the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District. They say, those changes have since been adjusted.

"It was never unsafe. We test the water constantly. We never had a positive bacteria test on it but, it's unpleasing. I wouldn't have drank it when it first came out that way either. We flushed the best we could until the chemicals got in, now we're noticing the difference," said Youngstown Water Department Chief Engineer Gene Leson.

The Water Department is asking customers to notify them if problems persist.

