Fire marshal called to industrial fire in Green Township

The state fire marshal has been called in to determine the cause of a fire at an industrial park in southern Mahoning County.

A police officer reported seeing flames coming from a building at the Canfield Industrial Park, 5153 W. Western Reserve Road in Green Township at around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Those first on the scene reported that an outbuilding was fully involved in flame. Firefighters worked to prevent the flames from spreading to a nearby building.

Fire departments from Green, Canfield, Beaver, Ellsworth and Springfield Townships were among those called to the scene.

Although no injuries have been reported, an ambulance was placed on standby.

As of 5 am traffic along West Western Reserve Road was down to one lane between Route 46 and and Tippecanoe Road.