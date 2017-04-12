Fire marshal called to industrial fire in Green Township

Liberty police were sent to a Euclid Boulevard home after someone called and reported a break in at 1 a.m. on Friday. According to the Liberty dispatch call summary, the caller told police three people broke into their home dressed in all black carrying guns and flashlights. A different caller from the same home said the individuals who broke into the house claimed to be police that were serving a warrant. The summary said the subjects tied up the caller's daughter, then had ...More >>
Youngstown police were sent to the scene of a shooting that was called in early Friday morning at Mistletoe Avenue. A man called police at 2 a.m. and said that his brother was shot and possibly dead. When crews from WFMJ went to the scene, they found several police cars, detectives, crime scene tape and two ambulances that left shortly after. Youngstown police said they cannot confirm the nature of the shooting yet were referred to detectives, who are still at the scene and u...More >>
An Austintown woman lost $3,400 in a computer scam on Tuesday. A 68-year-old woman spoke with Austintown police and told them she got a call from a restricted number at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. She told police the caller said they were working with the government to repair personal computers that have been hacked. The woman gave the caller access to her computer through the internet. She told authorities the caller then told her to go to Walmart and purchase $3,4...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
First Amendment advocates are suing President Donald Trump, saying some of his critics have been unconstitutionally blocked from following him on Twitter.More >>
Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned.More >>
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.More >>
Recreational marijuana retailers in Nevada are optimistic that an emergency regulation state tax officials are expected to approve will help keep them from running out of pot supplies.More >>
There will be no getting around President Donald Trump for the USGA and the world's top women's golfers at the U.S. Women's Open this week.More >>
Federal safety officials are investigating why an Air Canada jet nearly landed on a taxiway holding four other planes instead of a runway at San Francisco International Airport.More >>
