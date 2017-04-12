Ohio House to keep office for families of special needs kids - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio House to keep office for families of special needs kids

Posted: Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

Ohio House Republicans reject Gov. John Kasich's  proposal to close a state office that helps parents of children with medical challenges pay certain bills not covered by their insurance.

The Republican governor's $66.9 billion, two-year state budget proposed eliminating the Bureau of Children With Medical Handicaps and shifting it to Medicaid managed care, then reducing income eligibility for babies born after July.

House GOP leaders announced plans Tuesday to remove Kasich's language from the budget bill.

They were joined by former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason (eh-SY'-uh-suhn), whose son has cystic fibrosis. Esiason says families facing life-threatening conditions benefit from certainty.

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says the bureau serves nearly 40,000 Ohio children.

The administration committed to working with lawmakers to address Kasich's concern that the program be sustainable.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Akron Police hope 3-D reconstruction will help ID human remains

    Akron Police hope 3-D reconstruction will help ID human remains

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:19 GMT
    Authorities are hoping a three-dimensional reconstruction will help them identify a man whose skull was found outside an abandoned home in Akron last year. A clay model based on the skull was created by a forensic artist with the Attorney General's Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) in an effort to help Akron authorities identify the man. The man's skull was found outside an abandoned two-story house at 1345 Marcy Street on January 8, 2016. Additional remains were later fo...More >>
    Authorities are hoping a three-dimensional reconstruction will help them identify a man whose skull was found outside an abandoned home in Akron last year. A clay model based on the skull was created by a forensic artist with the Attorney General's Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) in an effort to help Akron authorities identify the man. The man's skull was found outside an abandoned two-story house at 1345 Marcy Street on January 8, 2016. Additional remains were later fo...More >>

  • Saturday OVI checkpoint planned in Mahoning County

    Saturday OVI checkpoint planned in Mahoning County

    Friday, July 14 2017 12:26 PM EDT2017-07-14 16:26:28 GMT
    The Mahoning County OVI Task Force has announced it will conduct a checkpoint on Saturday to discourage impaired driving and get those drivers off the road. The Task Force has not released a specific time and location for the checkpoint, but in the past has revealed that information a few hours before the start of the enforcement. In addition, saturation patrols will be carried out in various parts of Mahoning County throughout the weekend. The OVI checkpoints, funded by federal gr...More >>
    The Mahoning County OVI Task Force has announced it will conduct a checkpoint on Saturday to discourage impaired driving and get those drivers off the road. The Task Force has not released a specific time and location for the checkpoint, but in the past has revealed that information a few hours before the start of the enforcement. In addition, saturation patrols will be carried out in various parts of Mahoning County throughout the weekend. The OVI checkpoints, funded by federal gr...More >>

  • Victim duct-taped, bullet holes found in Liberty burglary

    Victim duct-taped, bullet holes found in Liberty burglary

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-07-14 14:59:58 GMT

    Liberty police were sent to a Euclid Boulevard home after someone called and reported a break in at 1 a.m. on Friday.  According to the Liberty dispatch call summary, the caller told police three people broke into their home dressed in all black carrying guns and flashlights. A different caller from the same home said the individuals who broke into the house claimed to be police that were serving a warrant. The summary said the subjects tied up the caller's daughter, then had ...

    More >>

    Liberty police were sent to a Euclid Boulevard home after someone called and reported a break in at 1 a.m. on Friday.  According to the Liberty dispatch call summary, the caller told police three people broke into their home dressed in all black carrying guns and flashlights. A different caller from the same home said the individuals who broke into the house claimed to be police that were serving a warrant. The summary said the subjects tied up the caller's daughter, then had ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms