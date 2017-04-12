Truck burns at Weathersfield truck stop - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Truck burns at Weathersfield truck stop

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio -

A truck fire sent smoke streaking through businesses and traffic during Wednesday morning's rush hour along Salt Springs Road and Interstate 80.

Firefighters were called to the burning box truck at the Petro truck stop at around 6:30 am.

The burning truck was just a few feet away from passing traffic along Salt Springs Road.

Fire crews worked to keep the heat and flames from damaging nearby vehicles, but the truck was a total loss.

There are no reports of injuries, and no cause of the fire.

