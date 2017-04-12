Coroner: Smoke caused death of Beaver Township woman - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Coroner: Smoke caused death of Beaver Township woman

BEAVER TWP., Ohio -

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has confirmed the identity of a body found inside a burning Beaver Township home last week.

An autopsy conducted by the Cuyahoga County Medical examiner's office has determined that 64-year-old Judy Robinson succumbed to smoke inhalation when her Forest Avenue home caught fire on April 7.

Dental records were used to confirm the victim's identity, according to the coroner who is still waiting for the results of toxicology testing.

First firefighters on the scene reported that the home was already engulfed in flames.

An investigators from Ohio Fire Marshal's office is still working to determine the cause of the fire that destroyed the home.

