Southington man charged with sex crimes involving child

A 19-year-old Southington man faces a court hearing after being accused of committing sex crimes with a child under 13-years-old.

Christopher Carnes of Herner County Line Road was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Thursday on charges of pandering obscenity and importuning.

The charges were filed by Braceville Police for an alleged incident that occurred on March 29.

Ohio law defines importuning as soliciting a person less than thirteen years of age to engage in sexual activity.

Police have not released the report detailing more specific information about the alleged incident.

Carnes is expected to be arraigned in Newton Falls Municipal Court by way of video on Thursday morning.