Authorities identify body found in burning Beaver Township home

BEAVER TWP., Ohio -

For the second time in less than a week, a body has been found in a burning home in Beaver Township.

The state fire marshal is still looking for the cause of Wednesday morning's blaze that heavily damaged a home that left one woman dead and sent one man to the hospital.

The fire was reported at a home on the corner of Laird Avenue and Harvard Boulevard just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters first on the scene reported smoke pouring out the windows of the one story home.

Rescue crews say Steven Puhalla was able to tell them that someone else was in the home before he was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. 

Inside the home, firefighters found the body of 55-year-old resident Susan Puhalla.

The Mahoning County Coroner says an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of her death.

Crews from neighboring fire departments were called out to assist Beaver Township fight the fire.

The fire caused heavy damage to the interior of the home.

The fire is three blocks away from last week's Forest Avenue fire where 64-year-old Judy Robinson died from smoke inhalation.

