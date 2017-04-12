Senators: Tariffs on Korean steel tubes will help Valley companies

Ohio's two senators say a decision from the Department of Commerce could benefit Valley companies that manufacture steel products for the gas and oil exploration industry.

Calling it an unprecedented action, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced on Wednesday that the commerce department has determined that South Korean steel producers have been unfairly dumping products in the U.S. market, hurting American workers and businesses.

Using newly enacted authority from Congress, the commerce department says it has calculated dumping margins that more accurately account for the unfair pricing practices of foreign exporters.

Section 504 of the Trade Preferences Extension Act of 2015 is a vital instrument in helping to identify distortions in the market that can enable and facilitate dumping practices, according to a news release from commerce officials.

Between July 2014 and August 2015, the government found that imports of Oil Country Tubular goods from Korea were valued at an estimated $1.1 billion, accounting for nearly 25 percent of all U.S. imports of such goods.

The rate at which the imported materials were sold below fair value in the United States, were found to range from 3 percent to 25 percent.

As a result, the Department of Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to assess duties and collect cash deposits equal to the dumping margins found on all imports of the subject goods from Korea.

A joint news release from U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) says the tariffs will benefit companies including Vallourec Star in Youngstown; Wheatland Tube in Warren; and TMK IPSCO in Brookfield.

The Senators wrote to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross last month asking him to address unfair trade practices by Korean producers to prevent the idling of more steel facilities and protect steelworkers’ jobs by cracking down on unfair competition from Korea.