Senators: Tariffs on Korean steel tubes will help Valley companies

The company that runs a chain of bridal stores, including a Boardman location, has filed for bankruptcy, seeking liquidation of its assets. Alfred Angelo Bridal filed a petition for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Friday, one day after word spread that the store on Route 224 and 59 other stores around the country had locked their doors. Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code provides for "liquidation" - the sale of a debtor's nonexempt property and the distribution of the proceeds to cr...More >>
The company that runs a chain of bridal stores, including a Boardman location, has filed for bankruptcy, seeking liquidation of its assets. Alfred Angelo Bridal filed a petition for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Friday, one day after word spread that the store on Route 224 and 59 other stores around the country had locked their doors. Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code provides for "liquidation" - the sale of a debtor's nonexempt property and the distribution of the proceeds to cr...More >>
Federal and local drug enforcement agencies say they seized an estimated $1 million dollars worth of marijuana shipped from Mexico to the Warren area. According to the Portage County Sheriff's Office, drug task force agents and the DEA became aware of the pot when an employee of a Portage County Ford dealership discovered a package of compressed pot concealed in the spare tire compartment while inspecting a new Ford Fusion. Agents traced the car back to a Warren area rail yard, wher...More >>
Federal and local drug enforcement agencies say they seized an estimated $1 million dollars worth of marijuana shipped from Mexico to the Warren area. According to the Portage County Sheriff's Office, drug task force agents and the DEA became aware of the pot when an employee of a Portage County Ford dealership discovered a package of compressed pot concealed in the spare tire compartment while inspecting a new Ford Fusion. Agents traced the car back to a Warren area rail yard, wher...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
First Amendment advocates are suing President Donald Trump, saying some of his critics have been unconstitutionally blocked from following him on Twitter.More >>
First Amendment advocates are suing President Donald Trump, saying some of his critics have been unconstitutionally blocked from following him on Twitter.More >>
Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned.More >>
Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned.More >>
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.More >>
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.More >>
Recreational marijuana retailers in Nevada are optimistic that an emergency regulation state tax officials are expected to approve will help keep them from running out of pot supplies.More >>
Recreational marijuana retailers in Nevada are optimistic that an emergency regulation state tax officials are expected to approve will help keep them from running out of pot supplies.More >>
There will be no getting around President Donald Trump for the USGA and the world's top women's golfers at the U.S. Women's Open this week.More >>
There will be no getting around President Donald Trump for the USGA and the world's top women's golfers at the U.S. Women's Open this week.More >>
Federal safety officials are investigating why an Air Canada jet nearly landed on a taxiway holding four other planes instead of a runway at San Francisco International Airport.More >>
Federal safety officials are investigating why an Air Canada jet nearly landed on a taxiway holding four other planes instead of a runway at San Francisco International Airport.More >>