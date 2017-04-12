Two charged in Austintown prostitution sting

The Austintown Police Department's crackdown on prostitution associated with the online classified site Backpage has resulted in two more arrests.

Officers have arrested Nicholas Gibson and Oksana Wadja, both 27-years-old from Youngstown.

Police say they answered an ad in the Backpage “Dating” section on Tuesday from someone using the name “Kelly” offering to “release your stress”.

After the undercover officer said “Kelly” agreed to a price of $100, she told him to bring condoms to a truck stop parking lot on Route 46.

After the woman was dropped off by a man driving a truck, the officer says he identified himself and placed her under arrest.

Police searched the truck and found a crack pipe and a cell phone that they identified as the one used to set up the appointment.

The woman, identified as Oksana Wadja, told officers that she has been involved in prostitution to support her crack cocaine habit and that for the past year she has been paying the driver of the truck to take her to her appointments.

The driver, Nicholas Gibson, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of promoting prostitution, possession of criminal tools and drug paraphernalia.

Wadja was given a summons to appear in court on charges of soliciting sex, advertising illegal massage services and possession of criminal tools.

Police checked online records and say they found 280 previous postings on Backpage under Wadja's ID, as well as 40 phone conversations in which she allegedly solicited sex.

The Austintown Police Department has been involved in an ongoing effort to combat prostitution and other crimes in the area of Interstate 80 and State Route 46.