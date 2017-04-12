2,000 Youngstown City School students face summer session

The Youngstown City School District announced on Wednesday that approximately 2,000 students will have to attend summer school, or face being held back from being promoted to the next grade.

This year, the decision of which students should attend summer school won't be left up to only the teachers and school principals.

First, third, fifth, seventh and eighth-graders who have nine or more unexcused absences, are failing math or reading grades, and those at the bottom 25 percent of district-wide assessments are required to attend summer school which begins June 5.

Saying research shows that retaining students at the current grade level is not an effective way to improve learning, Krish Mohip, chief executive officer of YCSD characterizes retention as a last resort.

“We have to make sure we’ve offered the best intervention available to try to help our students before we move to that last resort,” Mohip said.

Summer school will last four weeks and run for four hours each morning. Transportation and meals will be provided.

Previously, the decision of whether to retain a student was made by each individual teacher in collaboration with the principal. Neither a specific policy nor tangible metrics drove the decision, according to a news release from the district.

There will be requirements students must meet during summer school before they move up to the next grade. No more than three unexcused absences is acceptable. Passing math and reading summer report card grades and growth on the assessments are required to move on.

The new policy was developed based on what the district says are research-proven summer programs across the country.

Students who are required to enroll in summer school but don’t and those who fail to meet the summer promotion requirements will be held back.

Teachers wishing to make extra money can sign up to teach during the four-week summer program.