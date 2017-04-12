Youngstown museum offers special tours to people with Alzheimer's

A walk down memory lane can trigger a sense of nostalgia and that's why folks at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry & Labor are opening their doors on Tuesday's to people with Alzheimer's and memory loss for Sparking Memories tours.

"The goal of the sparking memories tour is designed to tap into the long term memories of people with Alzheimer's and dementia. Their short term memories are not very good, but there long term memories remain," said Marcelle Wilson with the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry & Labor.

The staff at the museum has been trained to accommodate guests with memory disorders. They will guide guests through an abbreviated tour of the facility, asking open ended questions to tap into their long term memories.

"The whole point is to not educate here. They are the masters of their own memories and their own life and so we can talk to them and bring out those memories because it brings up positive and happy experiences," said Amy Plant with Youngstown State University.

The Sparking Memories tour is the first of a larger program planned for the museum to increase accessibility for under served populations. Next, they hope create a specialized tour for people living with autism. The Sparking Memories tour will occur on Tuesdays by appointment. The tours will last anywhere from 45 to 60 minutes.