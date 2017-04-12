Neil Kennedy Recovery Centers opens fourth recovery house in Youngstown

The Neil Kennedy Recovery Center celebrated the opening of its newest recovery house on Wednesday.

The sober, living home sits next to the Neil Kennedy Recovery Center. It can house up to 12 women who no longer require detox services, but do need a little more structure than outpatient services.

"We want to make sure that as they go further in their recovery process they can be introduced to life skills and quality of life early on in the recovery. So, the houses serve as that opportunity," said Carolyn Givens with Neil Kennedy Recovery Center.

With the addition of this home, Neil Kennedy now operates four recovery houses. Two houses are dedicated to women and two are reserved for men.