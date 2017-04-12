Salem businessman seeks marijuana growing license

A Salem businessman is preparing an application for one of twelve licenses for medical marijuana cultivation in Ohio.

A former two-story office building on South Broadway Avenue is where Geoff Korff would locate an indoor growing operation for medical marijuana. He says it would be strictly a wholesale supply operation.

"The two types of customers that we're going to have will be the retail operations and dispensaries and the processors who will convert the plant materials into oils and consumables and other types of products," Korff said.

The initial operation would dedicate three thousand square feet to cultivation with the potential for that to increase. "Depending on what the supply and demand is in Ohio it could build out to up to nine-thousand square feet," according to Korff.

Medical marijuana is a new and strange topic for Ohio and Korff wants to make sure the city of Salem is on board as a partner.

"If they're not comfortable with what we're doing and they want more information or want to see other things about what we're trying to accomplish, we're going to absolutely provide that. We want to be as transparent as we possibly can," said Korff.

The application process opens in June and license approvals are anticipated by August.

