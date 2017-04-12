Trumbull Commissioners move forward with request for state of emergency

Trumbull County commissioners moved forward Wednesday to send a formal request to state and federal leaders, asking them to declare a state of emergency in light of the county's drug epidemic.

This move follows an editorial published by our Print Partner The Vindicator this week. The editorial asked county leaders to seek more help. In their opinion, they say county commissioners, or other Valley leaders, should make a request to President Trump, the U.S. Secretary of Health and Ohio Governor John Kasich.

On Monday, Commissioner Dan Polivka told 21 News that county leaders would answer their call.

Trumbull County saw a record number of drug overdoses with 189 in the month of March alone.

Polivka believes Kasich and the President need to not only declare a state of emergency but find more ways to funnel funding into fighting the problem.

"From Trump, he won this area and got a lot of people to vote for him, so we need to have him put his money where his mouth is," Polivka said.