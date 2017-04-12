Snake, other animals found abandoned in Vienna home

Township police found a snake, a squirrel, dogs and cats inside a home that they say appears to be abandoned.

The owner of a home on the 3200 block of Warren Sharon Road told police that she was concerned because she had neither seen, nor heard any activity other than the sound of dogs barking for the past three days.

After hearing the barking dogs themselves Wednesday afternoon, police say it appeared the tenants had moved out of the home.

Officers went into the home where they found no one inside.

The did find cages in some rooms containing a six-foot long snake, a squirrel, six dogs and two cats.

A rabbit being kept outside the home had died.

Police say the animals had no supplies of food or water, and describe their surroundings as deplorable.

A representative of Warren's Birds in Flight animal sanctuary was contacted to care for the snake and squirrel.

The dogs and cats were collected by the dog warden.

Police are still investigating and have not yet determined if anyone will be charged in connection with the investigation.