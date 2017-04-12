Austintown police phone line not working

Austintown Police are asking anyone in the Township with an emergency, or needing police assistance, to call 911.

Officers with the department say the phone lines went down Wednesday after, but they are not sure what caused the outage.

Police say they're working to get the problem fixed, but in the meantime, they say anyone who needs help should dial 9-1-1, instead of the department's 10 digit phone number.

Officials say they will notify everyone when the line is back up and running.