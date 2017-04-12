H.S. baseball and softball scores - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores

Updated:

H.S. Baseball 

Crestview 7 East Palestine 4

Lisbon 15 Leetonia 1

Lakeview 2 Ashtabula Edgewood 3

Canisius, FL 1 Boardman 11

Img Gray, FL 3 Boardman 2


H.S. Softball

Lakeview 12 Ashtabula Edgewood 0 

Lisbon 22 Leetonia 12

