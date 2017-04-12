AP source: Cavaliers to sign Dahntay Jones for playoffs

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Cavaliers will sign free agent swingman Dahntay Jones for the postseason.

The person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team hasn't announced any deal says Jones, who helped the Cavaliers win a title last year, will join the team on Wednesday. Jones has to sign with the team then to be eligible for the playoffs.

The 36-year-old Jones made a significant contribution in last year's Finals, when Cleveland rallied from a 3-1 deficit to stun Golden State. He came off the bench and scored 5 quick points in Game 6.

Jones was released in October and hasn't played this season.

Cleveland opened a roster spot earlier this week by releasing forward DeAndre Liggins. The Cavs are in second place in the Eastern Conference entering Wednesday's season finale against Toronto.

