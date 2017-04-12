Austintown man charged with robbing Canfield and East Liverpool banks

Federal authorities have charged an Austintown man with robbing two Farmers National Bank branches in February.

A federal grand jury has indicted Jarrett N. Dragic, 22, on two counts of bank robbery.

Investigators say Drajic robbed a Farmers National Bank in East Liverpool on Feb. 10, and the Main Street branch of Farmers National Bank in Canfield on Feb. 17.

The suspect who had handed the teller a note in Canfield hopped into a black and neon green Chevy S-10 pickup truck and drove away on Route 224.

Within an hour, a Columbiana police officer spotted a vehicle fitting the description of the truck near Arrowhead Lanes on Route 164 and arrested Drajic.

Police say they recovered the stolen cash.