Penn State Shenango introduces new athletic program

For the first time since the 1990's, Penn State Shenango will have an athletic program.

School officials say, until now the campus was the only one in the Penn State system without a team to cheer on to victory.

"We determined one out of every 6 or 7 students that are in the campus system are athletes and it really does have, we believe a very positive impact on student life here at the campus," said Campus Director Jo Anne Carrick.

The reinstated athletic program is expected to kick-off in fall of 2018 with a women's volleyball team and a men's basketball team.

The school hopes to build from there. But, are focusing now on what needs to be accomplished first.

"Number one: facilities," said Business and Finance Director Bill Dungee. "We currently do not have an athletic facility here on campus so we will be partnering with the Buhl Recreation Center which is less than a mile off our campus."

The school's new athletic coordinator says like anything new there will be some growing pains.

"You're going to have some challenges. Anytime your using shared space you're going to come into some issues but I don't think they're issues that we can't overcome with daily communication," said Coordinator of Athletics Andre Smith.

"As part of our relationship with the Buhl Club we'll be funding some of the upgrades to the gymnasium," said Dungee.

In the end school leaders hope the program brings new excitement and gives the school a home court advantage in recruiting students.

"Not only the students but, it gives the community something to be proud of students to come out and the community to come out and support," said Smith. "But, it also goes hand in hand. It helps the academics as well, when you have some athletic piece to go along with the academics you kind of give that encouragement right there."

