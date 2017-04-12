Board recommends law license suspension for former Niles Law Director

A board of professional conduct is recommending that former Niles Law Director Terrence Dull be suspended from practicing law.

The recommendation was issued Wednesday by the Board of Professional Conduct of the Supreme Court of Ohio regarding an investigation into Dull's private law practice.

The board concluded that Dull had deposited tens of thousands of dollars meant for a client's trust fund into his own personal bank account, rather than a separate account.

Counsel for the Trumbull County Bar Association told 21 News last year that Dull admitted using the money for personal purchases.

Dull was initially asked to invest nearly $45,000 into his client's fund in 2011.

According to the complaint, the client discovered in 2015 the money had not been invested after asking for some of the cash back to buy a car.

Dull was to make his last restitution payment to the victim last month.

The board recommends that Dull's law license be suspended for one year.

However, that suspension could be cut in half if Dull agrees to complete a course on Interest on Lawyer Trust Accounts, which is the type of account that Dull should have used to deposit his client's investment dollars.

Dull resigned his job as Niles Law Director just a few days after his hearing before the board of conduct.

The board's conclusion and recommendation may be seen here