YSU hosting march against sexual violence

If you see a jeep from Jurassic Park on the road, you tend to notice. There are actually two of them in Girard alone, built by neighbors whose jeeps are getting a lot of attention.More >>
If you see a jeep from Jurassic Park on the road, you tend to notice. There are actually two of them in Girard alone, built by neighbors whose jeeps are getting a lot of attention.More >>
People living in Mahoning County have an opportunity today to get rid of old tires that have been sitting around. The Mahoning County Green Team is holding a tire recycling drive from 10 am until 2 pm today at the Canfield Fairgrounds. Waste tires that are illegally dumped or improperly stored can pose a serious threat to public health and safety, as well as to the environment. The first eight passenger tires per car are free. Additional passenger tires are $2 each. Semi-tires are...More >>
People living in Mahoning County have an opportunity today to get rid of old tires that have been sitting around. The Mahoning County Green Team is holding a tire recycling drive from 10 am until 2 pm today at the Canfield Fairgrounds. Waste tires that are illegally dumped or improperly stored can pose a serious threat to public health and safety, as well as to the environment. The first eight passenger tires per car are free. Additional passenger tires are $2 each. Semi-tires are...More >>
A man is hospitalized after troopers say he was hit by a car in Newton Falls. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an S-U-V struck a 19-year-old while he was walking his bicycle along the shoulder of Warren-Ravenna Road, near State Route 5 Friday night. Investigators say there are no street lights along that section of road. The driver told state troopers that he didn't see the teenager until it was too late. The victim, whose legs were struck by the S-U-V, was thrown into a yard. ...More >>
A man is hospitalized after troopers say he was hit by a car in Newton Falls. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an S-U-V struck a 19-year-old while he was walking his bicycle along the shoulder of Warren-Ravenna Road, near State Route 5 Friday night. Investigators say there are no street lights along that section of road. The driver told state troopers that he didn't see the teenager until it was too late. The victim, whose legs were struck by the S-U-V, was thrown into a yard. ...More >>
The latest financial plan for the city of Niles is moving forward. The second reading of the recovery plan passed Friday evening with a vote of 5-2.More >>
The latest financial plan for the city of Niles is moving forward. The second reading of the recovery plan passed Friday evening with a vote of 5-2.More >>
The spectacle of WaterFire Sharon returns to the banks of the Shenango River beginning at noon on Saturday.More >>
The spectacle of WaterFire Sharon returns to the banks of the Shenango River beginning at noon on Saturday.More >>
Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off Seung Hwan Oh with one out in the ninth inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.More >>
Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off Seung Hwan Oh with one out in the ninth inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
Police departments are increasingly throwing humor into their Facebook posts about suspects arrested for drunken driving, drug trafficking and other crimes.More >>
Police departments are increasingly throwing humor into their Facebook posts about suspects arrested for drunken driving, drug trafficking and other crimes.More >>
First Amendment advocates are suing President Donald Trump, saying some of his critics have been unconstitutionally blocked from following him on Twitter.More >>
First Amendment advocates are suing President Donald Trump, saying some of his critics have been unconstitutionally blocked from following him on Twitter.More >>
Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned.More >>
Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned.More >>
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.More >>
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.More >>
Recreational marijuana retailers in Nevada are optimistic that an emergency regulation state tax officials are expected to approve will help keep them from running out of pot supplies.More >>
Recreational marijuana retailers in Nevada are optimistic that an emergency regulation state tax officials are expected to approve will help keep them from running out of pot supplies.More >>
There will be no getting around President Donald Trump for the USGA and the world's top women's golfers at the U.S. Women's Open this week.More >>
There will be no getting around President Donald Trump for the USGA and the world's top women's golfers at the U.S. Women's Open this week.More >>
Federal safety officials are investigating why an Air Canada jet nearly landed on a taxiway holding four other planes instead of a runway at San Francisco International Airport.More >>
Federal safety officials are investigating why an Air Canada jet nearly landed on a taxiway holding four other planes instead of a runway at San Francisco International Airport.More >>