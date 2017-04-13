YSU hosting march against sexual violence

Youngstown State University is hosting a Take Back the Night march and rally against sexual violence today on campus.

Organizers say the event is dedicated to everyone affected by sexual assault, from survivors to family and friends.

The rally and march addresses rape, sexual assault, child abuse, domestic violence, sexual harassment and stalking.

The march honors the survivors of sexual assault and focuses on educating the campus about issues related to rape and sexual violence.

The 4 pm event starts at The Rock on the campus core and will be followed by a rally at The Rock.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be in the President’s Suite, Kilcawley Center.

The event is part of YSU’s recognition of Sexual Assault Month in April.