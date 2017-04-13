Warren man charged with sex crimes against 15-year-old girl

A 28-year-old Warren man faces arraignment on sex charges crimes involving a fifteen-year-old victim.

Police arrested Shawn Currence at his Main Street home on Wednesday.

Currence was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and disseminating matter harmful to the juvenile.

According to reports, police began investigating the alleged crimes in November.

Reports say the alleged victim is a fifteen-year-old girl.

Currence is expected to be arraigned from jail by way of video at 1:30 today.