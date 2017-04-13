Six-month Meridian Road construction project starts Monday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

More than 13,000 drivers use the road daily

Six-month Meridian Road construction project starts Monday

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Drivers who use North Meridian Road can expect six months of orange barrels and possible delays beginning Monday.

That's when the City of Youngstown begins a reconstruction project along the highway from Mahoning Avenue to Interstate 680.

The work will include roadway reconstruction, as well as the replacement of water lines and storm sewers.

Each day more than 13,000 cars and trucks drive on that stretch of road which is along the border between Youngstown and Austintown Township.

According to the Department of Public Works, drivers can expect lane restrictions and delays.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms