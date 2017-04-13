Six-month Meridian Road construction project starts Monday

More than 13,000 drivers use the road daily

Drivers who use North Meridian Road can expect six months of orange barrels and possible delays beginning Monday.

That's when the City of Youngstown begins a reconstruction project along the highway from Mahoning Avenue to Interstate 680.

The work will include roadway reconstruction, as well as the replacement of water lines and storm sewers.

Each day more than 13,000 cars and trucks drive on that stretch of road which is along the border between Youngstown and Austintown Township.

According to the Department of Public Works, drivers can expect lane restrictions and delays.