Report: Burghill mother and daughter overdose next to crying baby

Police say the two snorted heroin in a bathroom

A mother and daughter from Burghill have pleaded not guilty to child endangering charges after both were found passed out from an alleged drug overdose while the daughter's infant was left crying on a bathroom floor.

According to a police report, Tammy Foster, 48, and Tonya Foster, 19, became unconscious after snorting heroin at a home on Oak Knoll Ave. SE in Warren on March 31.

Both women list an address in Burghill, but the owner of the Warren home told police the two had been evicted and she was trying to help out by letting both Fosters and Tonya's 9-month-old son stay at her home.

Police say they found both Tammy and Tonya Foster on the floor of a basement bathroom. Both were unconscious, had very shallow breathing and they were turning blue around the lips from an apparent heroin overdose.

The owner of the home told police that Tonya had her child with her as she was helping her mother with a medical issue in the bathroom. The police report says that both adults snorted heroin an passed out.

The homeowner said the infant was left crying on the floor, so she called 9-1-1.

The rescue squad called to the scene had to give both mother and daughter several doses of Narcan to revive them. Both were taken to the Trumbull Memorial Hospital emergency room for further treatment.

The infant was turned over to relatives.

According to court notes, Tonya Foster failed a drug test after her arrest.

Warren Municipal Judge Terry Ivancheck ordered that she be held in jail without bond.

Bond for Foster's mother was set at $2,500, and a court date of April 25 was set for both women.

The judge also ordered that neither of the suspects is allowed to have contact with the infant daughter.